WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2021 _____ 266 FPUS56 KSEW 111105 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-120000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 53 35 55 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-120000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 53 33 53 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-120000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 51 36 53 / 0 0 0 Everett 50 34 52 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-120000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 54 33 56 / 0 0 0 Tacoma 53 31 54 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-120000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 53 35 55 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-120000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 54 35 56 / 0 0 0 Enumclaw 52 33 54 / 0 0 0 North Bend 54 34 56 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-120000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 51 35 51 / 0 0 0 Sumas 52 34 53 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-120000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 49 37 50 / 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 52 35 54 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-120000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 49 36 49 / 0 0 0 Eastsound 46 37 46 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-120000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 51 37 51 / 0 0 0 Port Townsend 49 36 49 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-120000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 54 30 54 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-120000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 55 32 56 / 0 0 0 Olympia 54 29 54 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-120000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows near 30. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ514-120000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 49 34 49 / 0 0 0 Sequim 50 34 50 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-120000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 48 35 48 / 0 0 10 $$ WAZ517-120000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 52 35 50 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-120000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 50 32 49 / 0 0 10 $$ WAZ513-120000- Olympics- 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 34 23 37 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-120000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 36 24 38 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-120000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 43 25 44 / 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 39 21 41 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-120000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 304 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. $$