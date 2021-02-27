WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021 _____ 856 FPUS56 KSEW 271118 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-280000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 48 41 51 / 10 40 10 $$ WAZ559-280000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 47 38 49 / 10 40 10 $$ WAZ507-280000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 46 40 49 / 10 40 20 Everett 45 39 47 / 10 40 20 $$ WAZ509-280000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 48 40 52 / 10 40 10 Tacoma 47 40 50 / 10 40 10 $$ WAZ556-280000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 47 40 50 / 10 50 20 $$ WAZ555-280000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 45 38 49 / 10 60 30 Enumclaw 45 38 49 / 10 50 20 North Bend 46 38 49 / 10 50 30 $$ WAZ503-280000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 45 38 47 / 10 50 30 Sumas 45 37 46 / 10 60 50 $$ WAZ506-280000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 45 39 48 / 10 50 20 Mount Vernon 47 38 49 / 10 50 20 $$ WAZ001-280000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 45 37 48 / 10 40 20 Eastsound 44 38 46 / 10 50 30 $$ WAZ510-280000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 47 40 50 / 10 40 10 Port Townsend 46 38 50 / 10 30 10 $$ WAZ511-280000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. North part, south wind 10 to 20 mph. South part, light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 47 39 49 / 10 40 10 $$ WAZ504-280000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 48 40 50 / 10 30 10 Olympia 48 39 50 / 10 40 10 $$ WAZ512-280000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ WAZ514-280000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 46 36 50 / 10 40 10 Sequim 47 36 51 / 10 40 10 $$ WAZ515-280000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 45 39 47 / 20 50 30 $$ WAZ517-280000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 47 43 49 / 20 40 10 $$ WAZ516-280000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 46 38 49 / 30 60 20 $$ WAZ513-280000- Olympics- 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 30 24 35 / 10 40 20 $$ WAZ567-280000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow. Rain likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 29 24 34 / 10 50 40 $$ WAZ568-280000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near 4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. East wind in the passes to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 32 28 36 / 10 60 20 Stevens Pass 30 23 34 / 10 70 60 $$ WAZ569-280000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near 4500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. $$