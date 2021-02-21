WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 48 53 / 80 100 90

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 46 52 / 80 100 80

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 48 52 / 70 90 80

Everett 49 46 49 / 70 100 90

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 48 52 / 90 100 90

Tacoma 51 47 51 / 90 100 90

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late

in the evening. Rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 48 52 / 70 100 90

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late

in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 47 51 / 90 100 100

Enumclaw 49 45 50 / 90 100 100

North Bend 50 47 51 / 90 100 100

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 46 50 / 90 90 70

Sumas 49 45 49 / 100 100 70

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 45 49 / 90 90 70

Mount Vernon 51 46 51 / 90 90 80

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain in

the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 43 50 / 80 90 50

Eastsound 48 44 48 / 80 90 60

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

until late afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

40s. South wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 47 51 / 80 90 70

Port Townsend 51 43 50 / 80 90 70

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph north part, southwest 10 to

15 mph south part. Gusts to 45 mph north part, gusts to 25 mph

south part.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 46 51 / 90 100 90

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late

in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 51 48 51 / 100 100 90

Olympia 51 46 51 / 90 100 90

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.

Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the morning, then becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 43 51 / 90 90 70

Sequim 52 42 51 / 80 90 70

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 44 48 / 100 100 70

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 47 50 / 100 100 100

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain until afternoon, then rain likely late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 44 49 / 100 100 80

Olympics-

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 7 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 32 35 / 90 90 80

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to

8 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 21 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 33 35 / 100 100 90

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow may be heavy at times late in the morning, then

snow may be heavy at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to

8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. West wind in

the passes 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow

accumulation 8 to 22 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to

1500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 36 38 / 100 100 100

Stevens Pass 35 33 36 / 90 100 100

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

509 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow until afternoon, then rain and snow likely

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 15 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to

10 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Total snow accumulation

19 to 36 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet

decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

