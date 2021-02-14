WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021

938 FPUS56 KSEW 141146

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Washingtons Birthday.

WAZ558-150000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow late in the morning. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of light sleet in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East wind around 10 mph

becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 32 32 45 / 80 100 100

WAZ559-150000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of light sleet in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. No

snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 31 31 44 / 80 100 90

WAZ507-150000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow late in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of light sleet in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 32 32 45 / 80 100 90

Everett 32 32 43 / 80 100 90

WAZ509-150000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow late in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light sleet in the evening. Rain. A chance

of light freezing rain in the morning. Sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 33 33 46 / 80 100 100

Tacoma 32 32 45 / 80 100 100

WAZ556-150000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower

30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light sleet in the evening. Rain and snow.

A chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near

400 feet. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Lows near 30. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and a chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 32 31 45 / 80 100 90

WAZ555-150000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain after midnight. A chance of light freezing

rain in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 32 31 45 / 80 100 100

Enumclaw 32 31 44 / 80 100 100

North Bend 31 30 45 / 80 100 100

WAZ503-150000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow likely late

in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows near 30. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight, Gusts to 35 mph

after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Rain and a chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 32 31 42 / 70 90 90

Sumas 32 31 40 / 60 90 100

WAZ506-150000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow likely late

in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 33 33 43 / 70 90 90

Mount Vernon 33 33 44 / 80 90 90

WAZ001-150000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 33 33 43 / 60 90 90

Eastsound 34 34 41 / 60 90 90

WAZ510-150000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. No

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 33 33 46 / 70 90 90

Port Townsend 33 33 45 / 80 90 90

WAZ511-150000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet through the day. Rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Up to 1 inch.

Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then rain at times

in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph north

part, light wind south part.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 36 33 45 / 80 100 100

WAZ504-150000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow likely in the morning. A chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet through the day. Rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain and a chance of

light freezing rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 35 34 46 / 80 100 100

Olympia 36 33 46 / 80 100 100

WAZ512-150000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning. A chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet through the day. Rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ514-150000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow late in the morning. Rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 35 35 45 / 70 100 100

Sequim 35 35 46 / 70 90 90

WAZ515-150000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 33 33 44 / 80 100 100

WAZ517-150000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind

20 to 30 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 40 38 48 / 80 100 90

WAZ516-150000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in

the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 41 39 47 / 90 100 90

WAZ513-150000-

Olympics-

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning. A chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet through the day. Rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Up to 1 inch. Wind chill readings

10 below to 34 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 34 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 1 to 6 inches. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 36 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 25 25 32 / 80 90 90

WAZ567-150000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lowest wind chill

readings 25 below to 22 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Wind chill readings 24 below to

31 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to

9 inches. Wind chill readings 23 below to 33 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Wind

chill readings 12 below to 34 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 22 22 31 / 80 90 100

WAZ568-150000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures 15 to 17. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 26 below to

31 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain after midnight. A chance of light freezing

rain in the morning. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 8 inches. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. Wind

chill readings 20 below to 30 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times late in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to

22 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings 21 below to 32 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

Wind chill readings 9 below to 34 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing

to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 17 17 32 / 80 100 100

Stevens Pass 15 15 29 / 80 100 100

WAZ569-150000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

345 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Lowest wind chill readings

40 below to 19 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then rain, snow and

a chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Snow level near

1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Wind chill

readings 34 below to 30 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 14 to

28 inches. Wind chill readings 34 below to 33 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Wind

chill readings 24 below to 36 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing

to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

