WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021 _____ 514 FPUS56 KSEW 011050 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WAZ558-020000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 50 41 46 / 90 90 60 $$ WAZ559-020000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 47 39 44 / 100 90 60 $$ WAZ507-020000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times until early morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 49 41 46 / 90 90 50 Everett 47 40 44 / 90 90 50 $$ WAZ509-020000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight, then a chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 52 40 47 / 90 90 70 Tacoma 50 39 46 / 90 90 70 $$ WAZ556-020000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 50 41 46 / 90 90 70 $$ WAZ555-020000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 49 40 45 / 100 90 80 Enumclaw 50 37 45 / 80 90 60 North Bend 50 39 46 / 90 90 70 $$ WAZ503-020000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 49 40 46 / 80 80 60 Sumas 47 39 45 / 90 90 70 $$ WAZ506-020000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 49 40 46 / 80 80 50 Mount Vernon 51 41 46 / 80 80 60 $$ WAZ001-020000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 48 39 46 / 70 80 50 Eastsound 47 41 45 / 80 80 60 $$ WAZ510-020000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 51 42 48 / 80 80 50 Port Townsend 48 38 46 / 80 80 40 $$ WAZ511-020000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 48 38 45 / 90 90 70 $$ WAZ504-020000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely late in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 50 40 46 / 100 90 80 Olympia 49 38 46 / 100 90 70 $$ WAZ512-020000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely late in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-020000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 47 36 46 / 80 90 50 Sequim 49 35 46 / 80 80 40 $$ WAZ515-020000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 47 39 44 / 90 80 60 $$ WAZ516-020000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 48 38 46 / 80 80 70 $$ WAZ517-020000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 49 41 46 / 90 80 70 $$ WAZ513-020000- Olympics- 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog in the late evening and early morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 1 to 6 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 33 24 29 / 90 80 60 $$ WAZ567-020000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Snow showers likely through the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 14 to 26 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 34 28 30 / 90 90 80 $$ WAZ568-020000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 36 30 33 / 90 90 70 Stevens Pass 34 27 31 / 100 90 60 $$ WAZ569-020000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 249 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 20 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. 