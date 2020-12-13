WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020

666 FPUS56 KSEW 131055

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-140000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 45 41 47 / 80 50 30

$$

WAZ559-140000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 43 37 46 / 80 40 30

$$

WAZ507-140000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely early

in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 45 41 47 / 70 60 40

Everett 43 40 46 / 70 70 40

$$

WAZ509-140000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 40 48 / 70 50 30

Tacoma 45 39 48 / 70 40 30

$$

WAZ556-140000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely early

in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late

in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southeast around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 45 41 48 / 70 60 40

$$

WAZ555-140000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until early morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 44 39 47 / 90 90 50

Enumclaw 45 38 46 / 80 60 40

North Bend 45 38 48 / 80 70 50

$$

WAZ503-140000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 43 37 46 / 90 80 40

Sumas 41 37 45 / 90 90 50

$$

WAZ506-140000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 40 47 / 80 70 30

Mount Vernon 45 40 48 / 90 70 40

$$

WAZ001-140000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain in the

morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 38 48 / 90 50 30

Eastsound 43 40 45 / 90 60 30

$$

WAZ510-140000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain until late

afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 40 49 / 80 60 30

Port Townsend 44 36 47 / 80 40 20

$$

WAZ511-140000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain late in

the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 44 37 47 / 90 50 20

$$

WAZ504-140000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 38 48 / 90 50 20

Olympia 46 37 48 / 90 40 20

$$

WAZ512-140000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-140000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until early morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 36 48 / 90 40 20

Sequim 45 34 48 / 80 40 20

$$

WAZ515-140000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 40 47 / 100 60 20

$$

WAZ516-140000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 45 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 39 48 / 90 80 20

$$

WAZ517-140000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 42 49 / 100 70 20

$$

WAZ513-140000-

Olympics-

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A chance of snow. A chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 26 32 / 80 50 20

$$

WAZ567-140000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

2 to 6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely late in the evening. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to

10 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 30 33 / 90 90 60

$$

WAZ568-140000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in

the passes around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 9 inches. Light wind

in the passes.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Light wind in the

passes.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon, Gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 31 28 34 / 70 80 50

Stevens Pass 27 26 31 / 80 70 50

$$

WAZ569-140000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

254 AM PST Sun Dec 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning. Snow likely through the day. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to

13 inches.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

$$

