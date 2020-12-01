WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

065 FPUS56 KSEW 011052

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-020000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 35 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-020000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 36 48 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-020000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 36 49 / 0 0 0

Everett 45 34 48 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-020000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 46 32 49 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 45 30 47 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-020000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 34 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-020000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph, except east 20 to 30 mph near gaps in the terrain.

Gusts to 45 mph near gaps in the terrain.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 35 50 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 46 34 50 / 0 0 0

North Bend 48 35 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-020000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 33 48 / 0 0 0

Sumas 46 34 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-020000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 37 47 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 48 33 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-020000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 36 47 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 44 36 44 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-020000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 36 49 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 46 35 47 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-020000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. South wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 33 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-020000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 31 49 / 0 0 0

Olympia 45 31 47 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-020000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-020000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 34 47 / 0 0 0

Sequim 47 33 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-020000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 36 47 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-020000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 33 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-020000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 37 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-020000-

Olympics-

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

9000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 29 39 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-020000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 28 39 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-020000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing level

near 3500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. East wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 30s. East wind in the passes around 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

Northeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 26 37 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 33 22 32 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-020000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

251 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing level

near 5000 feet increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

$$

