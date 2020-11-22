WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020
_____
066 FPUS56 KSEW 221114
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-230000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 48 40 49 / 20 60 30
$$
WAZ559-230000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 45 39 47 / 30 60 30
$$
WAZ507-230000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 48 42 48 / 20 50 30
Everett 46 39 46 / 20 60 30
$$
WAZ509-230000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 49 39 49 / 20 60 40
Tacoma 48 39 49 / 30 60 40
$$
WAZ556-230000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 49 41 48 / 20 60 40
$$
WAZ555-230000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 50 41 48 / 20 70 60
Enumclaw 49 38 48 / 20 60 60
North Bend 51 39 48 / 20 60 60
$$
WAZ503-230000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 47 40 46 / 20 50 30
Sumas 47 38 45 / 20 50 40
$$
WAZ506-230000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast
wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 48 40 47 / 30 50 30
Mount Vernon 49 40 49 / 20 50 30
$$
WAZ001-230000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast
wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to
45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 47 39 47 / 30 50 30
Eastsound 44 40 44 / 30 50 30
$$
WAZ510-230000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 49 42 50 / 30 50 30
Port Townsend 47 39 48 / 20 50 20
$$
WAZ511-230000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 45 39 49 / 40 60 40
$$
WAZ504-230000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 46 38 49 / 40 60 40
Olympia 46 38 48 / 40 60 40
$$
WAZ512-230000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-230000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing
to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 47 38 48 / 30 50 20
Sequim 48 36 49 / 20 40 20
$$
WAZ515-230000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 47 40 48 / 50 60 30
$$
WAZ516-230000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. South
wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 48 40 50 / 50 60 30
$$
WAZ517-230000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 48 42 50 / 60 70 40
$$
WAZ513-230000-
Olympics-
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around
2 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 2 to
3 inches.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 34 27 34 / 40 60 30
$$
WAZ567-230000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet
decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 35 27 32 / 20 60 50
$$
WAZ568-230000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind in the passes around
10 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Light wind in the passes becoming
west to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Southwest wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet
decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 38 31 36 / 20 70 70
Stevens Pass 34 27 33 / 10 60 50
$$
WAZ569-230000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow
accumulation 3 to 8 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet
decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather