WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

507 FPUS56 KSEW 310945

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-312300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 41 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-312300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 41 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-312300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 42 55 / 0 0 0

Everett 53 40 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-312300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 38 60 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 55 38 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-312300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 40 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-312300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 42 64 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 56 38 62 / 0 0 0

North Bend 58 39 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-312300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 38 56 / 0 0 0

Sumas 55 39 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-312300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 42 56 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 56 40 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-312300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 55 40 56 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 51 43 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-312300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 40 55 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 53 40 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-312300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 57 38 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-312300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 37 61 / 0 0 0

Olympia 56 36 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-312300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

WAZ514-312300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 39 55 / 0 0 0

Sequim 54 39 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-312300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 43 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-312300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 38 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-312300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 42 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-312300-

Olympics-

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 37 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-312300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet increasing to

10000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 37 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-312300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet increasing to

11500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Light

wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the

passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 34 55 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 45 32 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-312300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

244 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

$$

