WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020

168 FPUS56 KSEW 031059

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-032300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 68 56 65 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-032300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 69 56 65 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-032300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 66 56 63 / 0 0 0

Everett 67 55 64 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-032300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 70 56 66 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 69 55 65 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-032300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 70 56 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-032300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 75 55 67 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 71 54 66 / 0 0 0

North Bend 75 55 68 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-032300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 67 54 63 / 0 0 0

Sumas 72 54 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-032300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 66 53 65 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 70 55 67 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-032300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 65 53 64 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 63 53 61 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-032300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 63 53 62 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 64 53 63 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-032300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 69 55 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-032300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 71 53 67 / 0 0 0

Olympia 70 54 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-032300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

WAZ514-032300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 65 52 63 / 0 0 0

Sequim 66 53 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-032300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 55 62 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-032300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog through the day. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 55 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-032300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 56 64 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-032300-

Olympics-

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow

level near 10000 feet. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 60 50 55 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-032300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Freezing

level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow

level near 8000 feet in the morning. Freezing level near

13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 66 46 54 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-032300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Freezing

level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. East

wind in the passes to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow

level near 8500 feet. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 73 47 62 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 69 45 57 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-032300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

359 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Freezing

level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow

level near 8500 feet. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

$$

