WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

_____

790 FPUS56 KSEW 010916

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-012300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 78 59 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-012300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 77 57 79 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ507-012300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 74 57 78 / 0 0 0

Everett 75 57 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-012300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon

then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 80 58 82 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 79 57 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-012300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph becoming east to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 79 59 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-012300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 79 59 81 / 10 0 10

Enumclaw 78 56 80 / 0 0 0

North Bend 81 57 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-012300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 74 57 75 / 0 0 10

Sumas 79 57 79 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ506-012300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 73 55 74 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 78 56 79 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ001-012300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 75 53 76 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 73 57 73 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-012300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 55 71 / 0 0 10

Port Townsend 71 53 71 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ511-012300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 79 55 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-012300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon

then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 81 53 83 / 0 0 0

Olympia 81 54 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-012300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ514-012300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 54 69 / 0 0 10

Sequim 72 53 73 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ515-012300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 54 67 / 10 10 30

$$

WAZ516-012300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 71 53 69 / 10 10 30

$$

WAZ517-012300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 54 67 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ513-012300-

Olympics-

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near

9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 62 50 63 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ567-012300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 67 51 66 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ568-012300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 75 51 75 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 72 51 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-012300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

$$

_____

