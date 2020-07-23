WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

194 FPUS56 KSEW 231014

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-232300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 71 55 69 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ559-232300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 71 54 68 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-232300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 70 54 67 / 10 10 20

Everett 69 54 66 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ509-232300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 73 55 72 / 10 0 10

Tacoma 72 55 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ556-232300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 73 56 70 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ555-232300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 70 56 68 / 30 30 30

Enumclaw 71 52 69 / 10 10 10

North Bend 74 53 71 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ503-232300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 68 55 67 / 20 10 30

Sumas 71 55 69 / 20 10 30

$$

WAZ506-232300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 68 54 68 / 10 10 20

Mount Vernon 71 55 69 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ001-232300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 53 69 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 69 55 68 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ510-232300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 54 65 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 66 51 65 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ511-232300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 72 53 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-232300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 72 52 71 / 10 10 10

Olympia 72 52 71 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ512-232300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-232300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 52 63 / 10 10 10

Sequim 66 52 66 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-232300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 61 53 61 / 10 30 20

$$

WAZ516-232300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 53 63 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ517-232300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 54 64 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ513-232300-

Olympics-

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 43 53 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ567-232300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 54 45 52 / 20 20 40

$$

WAZ568-232300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 66 47 62 / 10 20 10

Stevens Pass 62 47 58 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ569-232300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

313 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

$$

