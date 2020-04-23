WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

529 FPUS56 KSEW 230919

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-232300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 60. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 47 64 / 60 20 10

WAZ559-232300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 60. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 59 44 62 / 50 20 10

WAZ507-232300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 47 61 / 50 20 10

Everett 57 46 62 / 60 20 10

WAZ509-232300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 60. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 46 64 / 70 20 10

Tacoma 60 44 63 / 60 20 10

WAZ556-232300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 47 64 / 70 30 10

WAZ555-232300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain at times. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 59 46 64 / 80 40 10

Enumclaw 58 44 62 / 80 30 10

North Bend 60 44 65 / 90 40 10

WAZ503-232300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 59 45 61 / 40 10 10

Sumas 60 45 62 / 60 10 10

WAZ506-232300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the

morning. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 45 60 / 40 10 10

Mount Vernon 61 46 64 / 50 10 10

WAZ001-232300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 60 43 59 / 20 0 10

Eastsound 59 46 59 / 30 0 10

WAZ510-232300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind

15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 48 62 / 40 10 10

Port Townsend 57 43 59 / 40 10 10

WAZ511-232300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 61 42 62 / 40 10 20

WAZ504-232300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 62 42 65 / 40 10 20

Olympia 61 42 63 / 40 10 20

WAZ512-232300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

WAZ514-232300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 42 57 / 20 10 10

Sequim 58 42 60 / 30 10 10

WAZ515-232300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 44 56 / 20 10 10

WAZ516-232300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 42 59 / 20 10 10

WAZ517-232300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 46 59 / 20 10 20

WAZ513-232300-

Olympics-

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 44 32 45 / 40 20 30

WAZ567-232300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 35 47 / 80 30 10

WAZ568-232300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 5500 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Freezing level near

5500 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 48 36 55 / 80 30 10

Stevens Pass 42 35 48 / 70 30 20

WAZ569-232300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

218 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

