WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020
_____
145 FPUS56 KSEW 111017
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-112300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 57 38 59 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ559-112300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 56 38 58 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ507-112300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 55 39 56 / 20 0 0
Everett 56 37 56 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ509-112300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 58 36 61 / 10 0 0
Tacoma 57 35 60 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ556-112300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 58 37 59 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ555-112300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 59 37 60 / 30 0 0
Enumclaw 55 36 59 / 20 0 0
North Bend 58 36 60 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ503-112300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 57 38 57 / 10 0 0
Sumas 58 37 59 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ506-112300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 55 38 55 / 10 0 0
Mount Vernon 60 37 59 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ001-112300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North wind around 10 mph becoming
northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind around 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 55 38 55 / 10 0 0
Eastsound 54 41 54 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ510-112300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 58 41 58 / 10 0 0
Port Townsend 54 38 54 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ511-112300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 58 35 61 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ504-112300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 60 35 63 / 0 0 0
Olympia 58 34 61 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ512-112300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
$$
WAZ514-112300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 54 37 55 / 10 0 0
Sequim 55 36 55 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ515-112300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 54 39 55 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-112300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 58 37 58 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-112300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 58 39 60 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-112300-
Olympics-
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning.
Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 38 25 41 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ567-112300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet decreasing to
3500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet
decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 40 25 43 / 30 0 0
$$
WAZ568-112300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet decreasing to
4000 feet after midnight. North wind in the passes around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
40s to lower 50s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 46 28 50 / 20 0 0
Stevens Pass 42 25 43 / 40 0 10
$$
WAZ569-112300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
317 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
$$
_____
