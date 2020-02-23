WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020

058 FPUS56 KSEW 231138

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-240000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 37 46 / 90 40 10

WAZ559-240000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 34 45 / 90 40 10

WAZ507-240000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 36 46 / 90 40 10

Everett 47 35 43 / 90 50 10

WAZ509-240000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind

15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 36 46 / 90 60 20

Tacoma 48 35 46 / 90 50 10

WAZ556-240000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 37 46 / 90 50 10

WAZ555-240000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 35 43 / 100 90 40

Enumclaw 46 34 43 / 90 70 20

North Bend 47 35 44 / 100 70 30

WAZ503-240000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 36 43 / 90 50 10

Sumas 45 35 43 / 90 70 30

WAZ506-240000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 37 43 / 80 40 10

Mount Vernon 48 37 45 / 90 50 10

WAZ001-240000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 36 45 / 80 30 10

Eastsound 48 38 44 / 90 30 10

WAZ510-240000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 40 47 / 80 40 10

Port Townsend 48 35 44 / 80 30 10

WAZ511-240000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 34 46 / 100 50 10

WAZ504-240000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 35 47 / 100 50 20

Olympia 47 34 46 / 90 50 10

WAZ512-240000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

WAZ514-240000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 34 44 / 90 40 10

Sequim 48 33 45 / 80 30 10

WAZ515-240000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

30s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 36 43 / 100 40 10

WAZ516-240000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 35 45 / 90 60 10

WAZ517-240000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 39 46 / 90 60 10

WAZ513-240000-

Olympics-

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of

6 to 8 inches.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around

2 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 8 to

10 inches.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 19 29 / 100 60 10

WAZ567-240000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 8 to 15 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 13 to

25 inches.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 2000 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 22 28 / 100 90 40

WAZ568-240000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. South wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches.

Total snow accumulation 13 to 23 inches. West wind in the passes

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid

20s to lower 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 2500 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming

southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 25 31 / 100 90 50

Stevens Pass 30 22 26 / 100 100 50

WAZ569-240000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

337 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 8 to 15 inches.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to

11 inches. Total snow accumulation 14 to 26 inches.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 3500 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

