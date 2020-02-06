WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

143 FPUS56 KSEW 061104

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-070000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning. Rain early in

the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near

50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 46 50 / 80 60 60

WAZ559-070000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain late in the evening. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 43 49 / 70 40 50

WAZ507-070000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 44 50 / 90 60 50

Everett 48 43 49 / 100 70 50

WAZ509-070000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at

times early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 46 52 / 90 70 60

Tacoma 51 45 51 / 90 60 60

WAZ556-070000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 46 51 / 90 80 50

WAZ555-070000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 43 49 / 100 80 60

Enumclaw 50 45 50 / 100 90 60

North Bend 51 45 50 / 100 90 60

WAZ503-070000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain late in the evening. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 39 47 / 90 40 50

Sumas 44 38 46 / 90 40 60

WAZ506-070000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 41 48 / 100 50 50

Mount Vernon 49 42 50 / 100 50 50

WAZ001-070000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming west 15 to 30 mph after midnight, Gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 40 48 / 90 40 50

Eastsound 47 42 48 / 90 40 60

WAZ510-070000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 44 52 / 100 50 40

Port Townsend 48 42 49 / 100 50 40

WAZ511-070000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 30 mph. North part, gusts to 40 mph in the evening. South

part, gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 44 49 / 100 60 70

WAZ504-070000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the

evening. Rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 47 52 / 90 70 60

Olympia 51 46 50 / 100 60 60

WAZ512-070000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

WAZ514-070000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 40 48 / 100 40 60

Sequim 49 39 50 / 90 40 30

WAZ515-070000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 43 48 / 100 40 80

WAZ516-070000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to west 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 44 49 / 100 40 80

WAZ517-070000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. West wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rain

may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind

20 to 35 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 47 50 / 100 60 80

WAZ513-070000-

Olympics-

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 30 34 / 100 50 60

WAZ567-070000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain likely. Snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to

8 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 30 35 / 100 60 60

WAZ568-070000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to

10 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to

26 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Southwest wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 33 37 / 100 100 70

Stevens Pass 34 31 35 / 100 100 70

WAZ569-070000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

303 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts three inches or more

possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 9 to 16 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to

27 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

