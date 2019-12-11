WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

_____

609 FPUS56 KSEW 111104

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-120000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 46 50 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ559-120000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 44 49 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ507-120000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 45 50 / 80 100 90

Everett 47 45 47 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ509-120000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 45 50 / 80 100 100

Tacoma 49 44 49 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ556-120000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 45 50 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ555-120000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 45 49 / 80 100 100

Enumclaw 48 43 47 / 70 100 90

North Bend 50 43 49 / 80 100 100

$$

WAZ503-120000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 43 48 / 70 100 90

Sumas 47 42 47 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ506-120000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 43 48 / 80 100 90

Mount Vernon 50 43 50 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ001-120000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 43 49 / 80 100 70

Eastsound 49 45 49 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ510-120000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 45 51 / 80 100 90

Port Townsend 48 41 48 / 80 90 90

$$

WAZ511-120000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North part, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. South part, light wind becoming south to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 42 49 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ504-120000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 43 51 / 90 100 100

Olympia 49 43 49 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ512-120000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-120000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 41 48 / 90 100 90

Sequim 48 40 49 / 70 90 80

$$

WAZ515-120000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 44 48 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ516-120000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 43 49 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ517-120000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain until late afternoon, then rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 46 51 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ513-120000-

Olympics-

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to

7 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then rain, snow

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 4 to 15 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 32 35 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ567-120000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 7 to 14 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow

accumulation 11 to 27 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 36 33 35 / 80 100 100

$$

WAZ568-120000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Southeast wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation 5 to 17 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 33 37 / 80 100 90

Stevens Pass 33 31 33 / 80 100 100

$$

WAZ569-120000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

303 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total

snow accumulation 11 to 25 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather