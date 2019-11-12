WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-130000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 45 56 / 100 30 0

WAZ559-130000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 44 54 / 90 20 0

WAZ507-130000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 45 54 / 90 20 0

Everett 51 45 52 / 100 20 0

WAZ509-130000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 42 56 / 90 30 0

Tacoma 53 42 54 / 90 30 0

WAZ556-130000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 45 57 / 90 30 0

WAZ555-130000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph near gaps

in the terrain.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 44 57 / 90 30 0

Enumclaw 51 40 55 / 90 30 0

North Bend 51 42 58 / 90 30 0

WAZ503-130000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 43 54 / 100 20 0

Sumas 51 42 55 / 100 30 10

WAZ506-130000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 44 52 / 100 20 0

Mount Vernon 51 42 55 / 100 20 0

WAZ001-130000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 43 52 / 90 20 0

Eastsound 51 46 52 / 100 20 0

WAZ510-130000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 45 54 / 100 20 0

Port Townsend 52 41 52 / 90 10 0

WAZ511-130000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 41 55 / 90 20 0

WAZ504-130000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 41 57 / 90 20 0

Olympia 54 41 54 / 90 20 0

WAZ512-130000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

WAZ514-130000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 42 51 / 90 10 0

Sequim 53 41 52 / 90 10 0

WAZ515-130000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 44 52 / 90 10 10

WAZ516-130000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming east to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 42 55 / 90 10 0

WAZ517-130000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming northeast

to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 46 56 / 90 10 0

WAZ513-130000-

Olympics-

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet

increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 9000 feet decreasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 37 43 / 90 10 0

WAZ567-130000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet

increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 41 37 44 / 100 30 10

WAZ568-130000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 40. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Snow level

near 5500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. East wind in the passes

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 43 35 47 / 100 30 0

Stevens Pass 39 35 41 / 100 30 0

WAZ569-130000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

348 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

