WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
_____
272 FPUS56 KSEW 210955
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-212300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 57 54 59 / 90 90 50
$$
WAZ559-212300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 56 52 59 / 90 90 40
$$
WAZ507-212300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 56 53 58 / 90 90 50
Everett 55 52 57 / 90 90 60
$$
WAZ509-212300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming
north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 58 54 61 / 90 90 60
Tacoma 58 54 60 / 90 90 50
$$
WAZ556-212300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 57 54 59 / 90 90 60
$$
WAZ555-212300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon,
Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 55 52 59 / 100 100 80
Enumclaw 56 52 58 / 90 100 70
North Bend 56 52 59 / 100 100 70
$$
WAZ503-212300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 54 50 57 / 90 90 30
Sumas 53 50 58 / 100 90 40
$$
WAZ506-212300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 50.
South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 55 50 57 / 90 90 40
Mount Vernon 55 51 59 / 90 90 40
$$
WAZ001-212300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind
around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 54 49 58 / 90 80 10
Eastsound 54 50 57 / 90 90 20
$$
WAZ510-212300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 57 52 59 / 90 90 30
Port Townsend 55 48 57 / 90 90 30
$$
WAZ511-212300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 57 52 61 / 90 90 40
$$
WAZ504-212300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 58 53 62 / 90 90 60
Olympia 58 53 61 / 90 90 50
$$
WAZ512-212300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
WAZ514-212300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 55 49 57 / 100 90 20
Sequim 56 47 58 / 80 80 20
$$
WAZ515-212300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid
50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 56 50 56 / 100 90 20
$$
WAZ516-212300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near
50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
in the evening. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 57 50 57 / 100 90 20
$$
WAZ517-212300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing
to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 58 53 58 / 90 90 40
$$
WAZ513-212300-
Olympics-
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet increasing to 9500 feet in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No
snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 5000 feet in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 45 41 45 / 90 90 20
$$
WAZ567-212300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to
6500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 42 39 43 / 100 100 60
$$
WAZ568-212300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to
7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. West
wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind in the passes around 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 46 43 50 / 100 100 80
Stevens Pass 42 40 44 / 100 100 70
$$
WAZ569-212300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
254 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to
8000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather