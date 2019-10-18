WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019

006 FPUS56 KSEW 181051

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-182300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 47 54 / 80 100 90

WAZ559-182300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 45 55 / 80 90 80

WAZ507-182300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 47 53 / 80 90 90

Everett 52 46 52 / 80 100 90

WAZ509-182300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 46 55 / 80 100 100

Tacoma 55 46 54 / 80 100 90

WAZ556-182300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 47 54 / 80 100 100

WAZ555-182300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 46 52 / 80 100 100

Enumclaw 52 44 51 / 90 100 100

North Bend 54 44 53 / 80 100 100

WAZ503-182300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 44 52 / 80 90 80

Sumas 53 44 52 / 90 90 90

WAZ506-182300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 53 44 53 / 80 90 90

Mount Vernon 55 45 54 / 80 90 90

WAZ001-182300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 42 54 / 80 80 70

Eastsound 54 45 53 / 80 90 70

WAZ510-182300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 46 55 / 80 90 90

Port Townsend 54 41 53 / 80 90 80

WAZ511-182300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 44 56 / 80 90 80

WAZ504-182300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 56 44 56 / 100 100 90

Olympia 54 44 55 / 90 100 80

WAZ512-182300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

WAZ514-182300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to west 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 41 52 / 80 90 80

Sequim 54 41 53 / 80 80 70

WAZ515-182300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 44 52 / 90 90 80

WAZ516-182300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 43 55 / 90 100 80

WAZ517-182300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 47 55 / 90 100 90

WAZ513-182300-

Olympics-

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge up to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

.SATURDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 9 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 33 37 / 100 90 80

WAZ567-182300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to

7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

15 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 36 34 35 / 100 100 90

WAZ568-182300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to

13 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near

40. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to

8000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 44 36 41 / 100 100 100

Stevens Pass 37 34 36 / 90 100 100

WAZ569-182300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

351 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to

10 inches.

.SATURDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation 8 to 22 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

