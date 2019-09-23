WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019
_____
474 FPUS56 KSEW 231029
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-232300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind around 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 62 57 67 / 20 40 30
$$
WAZ559-232300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind around 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 61 55 66 / 30 50 20
$$
WAZ507-232300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 60 56 65 / 40 50 30
Everett 59 56 64 / 50 50 40
$$
WAZ509-232300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 64 56 68 / 20 50 40
Tacoma 63 55 68 / 20 50 40
$$
WAZ556-232300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 62 57 66 / 30 50 40
$$
WAZ555-232300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 60 54 64 / 40 80 60
Enumclaw 61 53 65 / 20 60 50
North Bend 61 54 65 / 30 70 50
$$
WAZ503-232300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 61 55 65 / 60 60 30
Sumas 61 54 65 / 60 70 30
$$
WAZ506-232300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 61 54 65 / 60 50 20
Mount Vernon 62 55 67 / 60 70 30
$$
WAZ001-232300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 61 52 65 / 70 40 10
Eastsound 61 55 65 / 70 50 10
$$
WAZ510-232300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. West wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 63 56 66 / 60 40 20
Port Townsend 60 52 63 / 60 20 20
$$
WAZ511-232300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 62 54 68 / 30 70 20
$$
WAZ504-232300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 64 55 69 / 20 60 30
Olympia 63 55 68 / 20 60 30
$$
WAZ512-232300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around
10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
WAZ514-232300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 59 52 63 / 50 50 20
Sequim 61 51 65 / 60 40 20
$$
WAZ515-232300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 60 53 62 / 70 80 30
$$
WAZ516-232300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 61 55 64 / 80 90 30
$$
WAZ517-232300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 63 57 65 / 40 80 40
$$
WAZ513-232300-
Olympics-
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet increasing to 12500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 11000 feet decreasing
to 7500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet increasing to 11000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 47 42 50 / 60 60 20
$$
WAZ567-232300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet
increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet
increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 46 42 49 / 70 80 50
$$
WAZ568-232300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet
increasing to 10500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 50. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet decreasing to 9000 feet
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid
50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7000 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 53 46 56 / 20 80 60
Stevens Pass 48 42 51 / 30 70 50
$$
WAZ569-232300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
328 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing
level near 7000 feet in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 12000 feet decreasing
to 10000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet
increasing to 11500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather