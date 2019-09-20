WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 66 56 68 / 20 10 10

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 66 54 67 / 20 20 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 65 56 67 / 20 10 10

Everett 65 55 66 / 20 10 10

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 67 55 69 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 68 54 70 / 10 10 10

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 67 56 69 / 20 10 10

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 64 55 68 / 30 10 10

Enumclaw 64 52 67 / 20 10 10

North Bend 64 53 68 / 30 10 10

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 64 54 65 / 20 10 10

Sumas 65 53 66 / 20 10 20

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 54 65 / 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 66 54 68 / 20 10 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 63 51 63 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 63 54 64 / 10 10 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 64 55 66 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 62 53 64 / 10 10 10

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southeast to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 67 54 68 / 20 10 10

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming

south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 68 54 69 / 20 10 10

Olympia 67 54 68 / 10 10 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 62 53 63 / 10 10 20

Sequim 64 52 65 / 10 10 20

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 53 63 / 10 10 30

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 54 65 / 20 20 20

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 56 66 / 20 10 10

Olympics-

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 52 44 52 / 10 10 20

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 52 44 53 / 30 10 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 56 47 61 / 40 10 10

Stevens Pass 51 43 55 / 30 10 10

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

10500 feet decreasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

