WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
350 FPUS56 KSEW 191015
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-192300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 67 57 67 / 10 20 20
WAZ559-192300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 67 54 66 / 10 20 20
WAZ507-192300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 66 56 66 / 10 20 20
Everett 65 55 65 / 10 20 20
WAZ509-192300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 68 56 67 / 10 20 20
Tacoma 69 55 68 / 10 20 20
WAZ556-192300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 67 56 67 / 10 30 20
WAZ555-192300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 66 55 65 / 10 30 40
Enumclaw 65 53 64 / 10 30 20
North Bend 65 54 65 / 10 30 30
WAZ503-192300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 65 55 66 / 10 20 20
Sumas 67 54 67 / 10 20 20
WAZ506-192300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 63 54 64 / 10 20 20
Mount Vernon 67 55 66 / 10 20 20
WAZ001-192300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 63 52 64 / 10 20 10
Eastsound 63 55 64 / 10 20 20
WAZ510-192300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 64 55 66 / 10 20 20
Port Townsend 63 53 63 / 10 20 20
WAZ511-192300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 68 54 67 / 10 20 20
WAZ504-192300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 70 55 68 / 10 20 30
Olympia 68 54 67 / 10 20 20
WAZ512-192300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
WAZ514-192300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 62 52 63 / 10 10 10
Sequim 65 52 64 / 10 20 10
WAZ515-192300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable
to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable
to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 63 53 63 / 10 20 10
WAZ516-192300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 63 54 65 / 10 20 20
WAZ517-192300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 63 56 66 / 10 20 20
WAZ513-192300-
Olympics-
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 52 44 52 / 10 20 20
WAZ567-192300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 54 45 51 / 10 30 30
WAZ568-192300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8000 feet. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper
50s. Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 57 47 57 / 10 30 30
Stevens Pass 52 44 52 / 10 30 30
WAZ569-192300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
314 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
