WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019
510 FPUS56 KSEW 231030
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-232300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 74 57 73 / 0 0 10
WAZ559-232300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 73 54 72 / 0 0 10
WAZ507-232300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 71 56 72 / 0 0 10
Everett 71 56 70 / 0 0 10
WAZ509-232300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 75 55 75 / 0 0 10
Tacoma 74 55 73 / 0 0 10
WAZ556-232300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 74 56 74 / 0 0 10
WAZ555-232300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming
northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 73 55 70 / 0 0 10
Enumclaw 73 54 71 / 0 0 10
North Bend 72 54 70 / 0 0 10
WAZ503-232300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.
Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 69 57 71 / 10 0 10
Sumas 71 56 72 / 20 10 10
WAZ506-232300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 69 56 71 / 0 0 10
Mount Vernon 71 55 74 / 0 0 10
WAZ001-232300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 56 70 / 10 0 10
Eastsound 69 57 71 / 10 10 10
WAZ510-232300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 69 55 70 / 10 0 10
Port Townsend 65 55 67 / 10 10 10
WAZ511-232300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 75 54 74 / 0 0 10
WAZ504-232300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 76 53 75 / 0 0 10
Olympia 74 53 73 / 0 0 10
WAZ512-232300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
WAZ514-232300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 66 55 67 / 0 10 20
Sequim 67 54 68 / 0 0 10
WAZ515-232300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 55 63 / 10 20 20
WAZ516-232300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 68 57 67 / 0 20 20
WAZ517-232300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 68 57 69 / 0 10 20
WAZ513-232300-
Olympics-
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 59 47 55 / 0 10 10
WAZ567-232300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.
Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 62 47 57 / 20 10 10
WAZ568-232300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Northwest wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 68 49 60 / 0 0 10
Stevens Pass 62 45 54 / 0 0 10
WAZ569-232300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
329 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
