WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019

665 FPUS56 KSEW 171029

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-172300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 73 60 75 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ559-172300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 71 56 74 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-172300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 72 58 72 / 10 10 10

Everett 70 59 72 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ509-172300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 73 59 75 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 72 58 74 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ556-172300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 72 60 75 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ555-172300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 71 59 74 / 10 10 10

Enumclaw 70 56 73 / 10 10 10

North Bend 71 58 74 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ503-172300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 59 72 / 10 10 20

Sumas 71 59 74 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ506-172300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 57 72 / 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 73 59 74 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ001-172300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 54 71 / 10 10 20

Eastsound 70 59 71 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ510-172300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 71 58 71 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 69 55 69 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ511-172300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 72 56 74 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ504-172300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 72 56 76 / 20 10 10

Olympia 71 55 74 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ512-172300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ514-172300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 54 67 / 10 10 10

Sequim 69 54 69 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-172300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 55 65 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ516-172300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 56 68 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ517-172300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 59 69 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ513-172300-

Olympics-

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 49 57 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ567-172300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 56 51 59 / 20 30 20

$$

WAZ568-172300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 60. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 63 51 66 / 10 20 0

Stevens Pass 59 49 62 / 0 30 0

$$

WAZ569-172300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

328 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

$$

