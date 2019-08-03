WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019

869 FPUS56 KSEW 030951

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-032300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 82 61 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-032300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 81 56 87 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-032300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 77 59 85 / 0 0 0

Everett 77 58 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-032300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind around

10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 82 58 88 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 81 57 88 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-032300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 82 59 88 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-032300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 81 60 91 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 79 58 86 / 0 0 0

North Bend 80 58 86 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-032300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 80 58 86 / 0 0 0

Sumas 82 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-032300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 73 59 76 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 78 56 87 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-032300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. West wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 75 57 85 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 75 60 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-032300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 72 58 78 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 73 58 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-032300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 84 55 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-032300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 85 57 90 / 0 0 0

Olympia 83 55 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-032300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-032300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 72 57 80 / 0 0 0

Sequim 74 58 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-032300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 68 54 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-032300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 73 55 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-032300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 74 56 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-032300-

Olympics-

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 63 53 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-032300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 70 54 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-032300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. North

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Light wind

in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 73 55 81 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 68 52 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-032300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

$$

