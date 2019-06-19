WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

_____

384 FPUS56 KSEW 191036

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-192300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. South wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 64 51 65 / 20 50 20

$$

WAZ559-192300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 63 46 65 / 20 30 20

$$

WAZ507-192300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind around 10 mph

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 62 50 65 / 20 40 20

Everett 60 49 63 / 20 50 30

$$

WAZ509-192300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 65 48 65 / 20 30 20

Tacoma 65 48 64 / 10 30 20

$$

WAZ556-192300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 65 51 66 / 30 60 20

$$

WAZ555-192300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 48 63 / 40 70 50

Enumclaw 61 46 62 / 20 50 40

North Bend 62 48 63 / 30 70 40

$$

WAZ503-192300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 63 53 65 / 20 60 30

Sumas 64 50 65 / 30 60 30

$$

WAZ506-192300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 60 50 63 / 10 60 20

Mount Vernon 62 50 65 / 20 60 30

$$

WAZ001-192300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 49 64 / 10 40 10

Eastsound 64 52 65 / 10 60 10

$$

WAZ510-192300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. West wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 52 63 / 10 50 20

Port Townsend 60 49 61 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ511-192300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 65 47 65 / 0 20 20

$$

WAZ504-192300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 66 48 65 / 0 30 20

Olympia 65 47 64 / 0 20 20

$$

WAZ512-192300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-192300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 59 47 59 / 10 20 10

Sequim 61 47 61 / 0 20 10

$$

WAZ515-192300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 59 47 61 / 10 30 10

$$

WAZ516-192300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 57 48 59 / 10 40 10

$$

WAZ517-192300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 60 50 60 / 10 40 20

$$

WAZ513-192300-

Olympics-

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 45 35 49 / 10 30 10

$$

WAZ567-192300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 38 48 / 40 60 40

$$

WAZ568-192300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 51 40 52 / 30 70 50

Stevens Pass 44 35 46 / 20 60 40

$$

WAZ569-192300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

335 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

$$

_____

