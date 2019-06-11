WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-112300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 81 61 88 / 0 0 0
WAZ559-112300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 81 58 87 / 0 0 0
WAZ507-112300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest wind
around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 76 59 82 / 0 0 0
Everett 77 59 83 / 0 0 0
WAZ509-112300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 84 60 91 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 83 60 90 / 0 0 0
WAZ556-112300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind around
10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 81 61 88 / 0 0 0
WAZ555-112300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 85 61 90 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 83 60 89 / 0 0 0
North Bend 84 61 90 / 0 0 0
WAZ503-112300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
West wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 77 60 81 / 0 0 0
Sumas 83 60 87 / 0 0 0
WAZ506-112300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 74 57 78 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 80 59 84 / 0 0 0
WAZ001-112300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 74 55 77 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 72 59 76 / 0 0 0
WAZ510-112300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 72 58 77 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 71 56 75 / 0 0 0
WAZ511-112300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 84 58 90 / 0 0 0
WAZ504-112300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 88 60 94 / 0 0 0
Olympia 86 58 93 / 0 0 0
WAZ512-112300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind
around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
WAZ514-112300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 71 56 75 / 0 0 0
Sequim 74 55 78 / 0 0 0
WAZ515-112300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 72 56 76 / 0 0 0
WAZ516-112300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 77 56 78 / 0 0 0
WAZ517-112300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 76 60 79 / 0 0 0
WAZ513-112300-
Olympics-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 64 50 68 / 0 0 0
WAZ567-112300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 72 55 75 / 0 0 0
WAZ568-112300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. East
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 80. East wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 79 55 83 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 75 54 77 / 0 0 0
WAZ569-112300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
