WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

733 FPUS56 KSEW 061010

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-062300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 49 59 / 50 70 90

WAZ559-062300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 61 44 59 / 70 70 90

WAZ507-062300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 47 59 / 70 70 90

Everett 61 47 59 / 70 70 80

WAZ509-062300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 62 48 59 / 50 70 90

Tacoma 63 47 60 / 50 70 90

WAZ556-062300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 64 49 61 / 60 70 90

WAZ555-062300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 62 47 59 / 50 70 90

Enumclaw 59 45 56 / 40 70 80

North Bend 62 44 57 / 50 70 90

WAZ503-062300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 51 61 / 50 30 80

Sumas 62 46 62 / 70 30 90

WAZ506-062300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 60 49 60 / 30 30 50

Mount Vernon 63 47 62 / 60 40 80

WAZ001-062300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near

60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 60 46 61 / 30 20 50

Eastsound 60 50 61 / 20 40 60

WAZ510-062300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 50 61 / 60 30 40

Port Townsend 57 46 58 / 60 40 60

WAZ511-062300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 62 46 61 / 60 40 80

WAZ504-062300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 64 46 61 / 70 70 100

Olympia 62 46 60 / 70 60 90

WAZ512-062300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

WAZ514-062300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 46 56 / 60 50 60

Sequim 57 44 58 / 60 50 70

WAZ515-062300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 58 46 59 / 70 70 70

WAZ516-062300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 46 57 / 70 70 70

WAZ517-062300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 49 57 / 60 70 90

WAZ513-062300-

Olympics-

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge up to 7 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 43 34 44 / 70 70 90

WAZ567-062300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow

accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 45 34 44 / 70 70 100

WAZ568-062300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 9 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 53 37 48 / 30 60 80

Stevens Pass 46 35 44 / 20 60 80

WAZ569-062300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

309 AM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches.

.FRIDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 8 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

