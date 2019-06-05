WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
_____
008 FPUS56 KSEW 051057
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-052300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 65 48 62 / 20 20 70
$$
WAZ559-052300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Southwest wind around
10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 64 45 61 / 40 20 70
$$
WAZ507-052300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 64 49 60 / 30 30 70
Everett 64 48 60 / 30 40 70
$$
WAZ509-052300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 65 48 62 / 30 40 70
Tacoma 66 47 62 / 30 30 70
$$
WAZ556-052300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 67 49 63 / 30 30 70
$$
WAZ555-052300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind
around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 66 47 62 / 50 50 60
Enumclaw 63 46 59 / 40 50 70
North Bend 64 45 62 / 40 50 60
$$
WAZ503-052300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 63 50 61 / 30 50 40
Sumas 64 47 63 / 50 50 60
$$
WAZ506-052300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 62 50 59 / 30 40 30
Mount Vernon 66 48 62 / 40 50 60
$$
WAZ001-052300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 60 48 59 / 20 20 30
Eastsound 63 50 61 / 30 20 30
$$
WAZ510-052300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 64 50 60 / 30 40 70
Port Townsend 61 47 56 / 30 40 70
$$
WAZ511-052300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 64 46 62 / 60 20 60
$$
WAZ504-052300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 66 46 64 / 40 20 70
Olympia 64 45 62 / 40 20 70
$$
WAZ512-052300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ514-052300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 58 46 55 / 40 30 60
Sequim 60 45 57 / 40 40 60
$$
WAZ515-052300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 58 46 58 / 70 50 70
$$
WAZ516-052300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 55 46 55 / 70 50 70
$$
WAZ517-052300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 59 49 58 / 60 30 60
$$
WAZ513-052300-
Olympics-
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 47 34 42 / 80 60 70
$$
WAZ567-052300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
A chance of snow showers through the day. A chance of showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing
to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 49 35 46 / 50 70 70
$$
WAZ568-052300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Southwest
wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet
decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. West wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms
and showers likely in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 57 39 53 / 30 50 60
Stevens Pass 51 35 47 / 40 40 60
$$
WAZ569-052300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
356 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet
decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
$$
_____
