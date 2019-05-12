WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019
_____
281 FPUS56 KSEW 121014
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-122300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 71 49 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-122300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 69 44 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-122300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 69 48 66 / 0 0 0
Everett 68 49 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-122300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 70 46 69 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 70 45 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-122300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 72 49 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-122300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 71 48 70 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 70 47 67 / 0 0 0
North Bend 71 46 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-122300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 67 50 65 / 0 0 0
Sumas 69 48 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-122300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 62 49 60 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 68 46 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-122300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 64 46 61 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 63 48 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-122300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 63 48 61 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 63 47 60 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ511-122300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 67 44 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-122300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 71 43 70 / 0 0 0
Olympia 69 43 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-122300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
WAZ514-122300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. Wind
variable to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 62 45 60 / 0 0 0
Sequim 63 44 62 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ515-122300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 61 44 60 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-122300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 57 45 59 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ517-122300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 59 47 61 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ513-122300-
Olympics-
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 55 40 52 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ567-122300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 58 41 55 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ568-122300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind in the
passes to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 60. Southwest wind in the passes around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 66 39 63 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 60 40 57 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-122300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
313 AM PDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather