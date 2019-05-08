WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019

_____

307 FPUS56 KSEW 081051

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

350 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-082300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 74 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-082300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 74 48 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-082300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 70 50 77 / 0 0 0

Everett 70 54 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-082300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 74 50 79 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 74 49 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-082300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 74 51 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-082300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 75 49 81 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 73 51 81 / 0 0 0

North Bend 75 46 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-082300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 73 49 76 / 0 0 0

Sumas 78 48 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-082300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 73 53 77 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 75 51 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-082300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 72 48 77 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 70 51 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-082300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 51 70 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 70 49 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-082300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming east to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 77 48 87 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-082300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 77 47 84 / 0 0 0

Olympia 76 46 85 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-082300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-082300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 71 47 76 / 0 0 0

Sequim 69 46 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-082300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 76 48 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-082300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 71 48 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-082300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 50 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-082300-

Olympics-

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 67 47 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-082300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 67 45 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-082300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

Northeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 73 44 72 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 63 42 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-082300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

351 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

$$

_____

