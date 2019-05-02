WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019
_____
883 FPUS56 KSEW 021043
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-022300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light
wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 59 47 63 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-022300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
near 60. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North
wind around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 59 41 63 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-022300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 59 46 62 / 0 10 0
Everett 57 46 60 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ509-022300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 60 44 64 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 61 42 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-022300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
near 60. South wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 62 47 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-022300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 61 45 65 / 10 10 10
Enumclaw 58 43 62 / 0 0 0
North Bend 60 43 64 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ503-022300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 57 47 63 / 10 0 10
Sumas 57 46 63 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ506-022300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 56 47 58 / 10 0 10
Mount Vernon 61 46 62 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ001-022300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. North wind around 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 57 46 59 / 10 0 0
Eastsound 58 47 58 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ510-022300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 60 48 59 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 55 46 56 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-022300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 59 42 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-022300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 62 41 66 / 0 0 0
Olympia 59 41 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-022300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
$$
WAZ514-022300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 54 44 59 / 0 0 0
Sequim 54 42 58 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-022300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 55 43 60 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ516-022300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 53 44 58 / 10 10 0
$$
WAZ517-022300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind around
10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 56 45 60 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ513-022300-
Olympics-
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 44 32 46 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-022300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing
to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 41 32 46 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ568-022300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing
to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 52 33 56 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 43 32 49 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ569-022300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
342 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
$$
_____
