WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 60 46 59 / 90 70 40
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 59 42 59 / 90 50 20
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 58 45 57 / 80 70 40
Everett 59 44 57 / 80 70 40
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 60 44 59 / 90 70 50
Tacoma 59 42 58 / 90 60 40
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 61 45 59 / 90 70 50
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 61 45 58 / 90 80 60
Enumclaw 59 42 56 / 90 80 60
North Bend 61 45 58 / 90 80 60
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 58 41 58 / 60 60 20
Sumas 59 43 58 / 70 60 40
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind around
10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 55 42 54 / 60 60 20
Mount Vernon 59 44 58 / 80 70 40
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 58 42 58 / 50 40 10
Eastsound 55 45 55 / 60 50 10
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 60 45 59 / 70 60 30
Port Townsend 58 41 57 / 70 60 20
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 59 39 60 / 90 30 20
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 60 40 59 / 80 40 30
Olympia 59 40 58 / 80 40 30
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 55 40 55 / 70 50 10
Sequim 57 40 57 / 60 50 10
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 54 42 54 / 80 50 20
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 56 39 56 / 80 40 20
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 56 46 56 / 80 30 20
Olympics-
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 42 31 41 / 80 50 20
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to
4 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 43 35 41 / 90 80 60
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Southwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Northwest wind
in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 50 34 46 / 90 80 60
Stevens Pass 44 34 40 / 90 70 60
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
327 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
