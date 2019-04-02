WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019

107 FPUS56 KSEW 021050

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-022300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 66 52 59 / 10 50 60

$$

WAZ559-022300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 65 45 58 / 10 40 60

$$

WAZ507-022300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 64 49 59 / 10 40 60

Everett 66 49 59 / 0 40 60

$$

WAZ509-022300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 64 49 59 / 10 50 70

Tacoma 65 48 60 / 10 50 60

$$

WAZ556-022300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 68 51 61 / 10 40 60

$$

WAZ555-022300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 71 50 58 / 0 50 80

Enumclaw 65 49 58 / 10 50 90

North Bend 69 47 58 / 10 50 80

$$

WAZ503-022300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 50 59 / 0 40 80

Sumas 71 50 59 / 0 50 80

$$

WAZ506-022300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 59 52 56 / 0 40 70

Mount Vernon 64 51 58 / 0 50 70

$$

WAZ001-022300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 46 58 / 0 40 50

Eastsound 58 49 56 / 0 50 60

$$

WAZ510-022300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 62 52 59 / 0 50 60

Port Townsend 60 49 58 / 10 50 60

$$

WAZ511-022300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 64 46 58 / 10 50 70

$$

WAZ504-022300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 63 49 60 / 20 50 60

Olympia 63 46 58 / 20 50 60

$$

WAZ512-022300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

$$

WAZ514-022300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 60 45 57 / 10 50 60

Sequim 61 46 58 / 10 40 50

$$

WAZ515-022300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 47 56 / 10 60 70

$$

WAZ516-022300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 48 54 / 20 60 70

$$

WAZ517-022300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 50 56 / 20 60 70

$$

WAZ513-022300-

Olympics-

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

up to 2 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 50 40 43 / 10 60 80

$$

WAZ567-022300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 56 41 44 / 0 50 90

$$

WAZ568-022300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Freezing level near 5000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 50s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. South wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 58 35 49 / 10 40 90

Stevens Pass 50 35 43 / 0 40 90

$$

WAZ569-022300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

348 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

$$

