WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019

_____

052 FPUS56 KSEW 131101

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-132300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 50 37 55 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ559-132300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 49 34 53 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ507-132300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 36 53 / 10 10 10

Everett 48 36 52 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ509-132300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind around 10 mph becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 34 55 / 10 10 0

Tacoma 50 33 54 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ556-132300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 50 35 56 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ555-132300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 34 54 / 20 0 0

Enumclaw 48 33 53 / 10 10 0

North Bend 48 34 54 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ503-132300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 36 51 / 10 10 20

Sumas 49 34 51 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ506-132300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind around

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 37 48 / 10 10 20

Mount Vernon 49 36 53 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ001-132300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 37 49 / 0 10 20

Eastsound 48 38 49 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ510-132300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 38 53 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 48 36 49 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ511-132300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 32 55 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ504-132300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 34 57 / 10 10 0

Olympia 50 33 55 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ512-132300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-132300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 36 49 / 0 10 20

Sequim 48 35 49 / 0 10 20

$$

WAZ515-132300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 35 49 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ516-132300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 35 50 / 10 10 30

$$

WAZ517-132300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 36 55 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ513-132300-

Olympics-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near

3000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 24 36 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ567-132300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Freezing level near 2000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 23 38 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ568-132300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Freezing level near

3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

30s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Southwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind in the

passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 21 44 / 20 10 10

Stevens Pass 33 20 37 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ569-132300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

$$

_____

