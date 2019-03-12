WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019

_____

922 FPUS56 KSEW 121002

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-122300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 38 50 / 90 60 20

$$

WAZ559-122300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 33 49 / 80 30 10

$$

WAZ507-122300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 36 49 / 80 20 20

Everett 46 36 48 / 80 20 20

$$

WAZ509-122300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 35 50 / 100 70 20

Tacoma 49 34 50 / 90 50 20

$$

WAZ556-122300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 37 51 / 90 60 20

$$

WAZ555-122300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 36 49 / 100 60 50

Enumclaw 45 34 48 / 100 70 40

North Bend 45 34 48 / 100 70 40

$$

WAZ503-122300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 47 36 49 / 60 10 10

Sumas 46 34 48 / 70 10 10

$$

WAZ506-122300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 36 47 / 60 10 10

Mount Vernon 47 35 50 / 70 10 10

$$

WAZ001-122300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 35 47 / 40 10 10

Eastsound 48 38 48 / 50 10 10

$$

WAZ510-122300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 38 52 / 60 10 10

Port Townsend 46 34 47 / 60 10 10

$$

WAZ511-122300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 32 50 / 40 40 10

$$

WAZ504-122300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 36 51 / 80 30 10

Olympia 48 34 50 / 60 40 10

$$

WAZ512-122300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

WAZ514-122300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 35 47 / 50 30 10

Sequim 47 33 48 / 50 20 10

$$

WAZ515-122300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 33 49 / 60 20 10

$$

WAZ516-122300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 34 47 / 80 30 10

$$

WAZ517-122300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 37 50 / 80 50 10

$$

WAZ513-122300-

Olympics-

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 21 34 / 80 40 10

$$

WAZ567-122300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 4 to

5 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet decreasing to

2000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet

increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 23 33 / 100 70 40

$$

WAZ568-122300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

5 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. West wind

in the passes to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to

11 inches. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 24 40 / 90 60 30

Stevens Pass 30 22 32 / 90 30 20

$$

WAZ569-122300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to

12 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather