WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
_____
985 FPUS56 KSEW 051615
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-060000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near sea level in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 47 34 44 / 0 10 40
$$
WAZ559-060000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near sea level in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 45 28 44 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ507-060000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
400 feet. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 45 32 44 / 0 10 40
Everett 44 32 42 / 0 10 40
$$
WAZ509-060000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level
in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 46 27 42 / 0 10 40
Tacoma 47 25 44 / 0 10 40
$$
WAZ556-060000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 48 33 44 / 0 10 40
$$
WAZ555-060000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 44 31 47 / 0 10 40
Enumclaw 45 32 43 / 0 10 40
North Bend 45 31 45 / 0 10 40
$$
WAZ503-060000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
500 feet decreasing to 200 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 45 32 43 / 0 10 30
Sumas 44 29 41 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ506-060000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
400 feet. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 41 33 43 / 0 10 30
Mount Vernon 45 32 43 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ001-060000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the 40s. North wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 43 34 45 / 0 10 20
Eastsound 43 34 46 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ510-060000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 46 35 47 / 0 10 30
Port Townsend 40 33 41 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ511-060000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 47 25 45 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ504-060000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 48 27 46 / 0 20 40
Olympia 48 25 44 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ512-060000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. South wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-060000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near
40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
400 feet. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows near 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 42 30 43 / 0 0 30
Sequim 42 29 42 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ515-060000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows near 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 44 29 47 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ516-060000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows near 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 44 27 46 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ517-060000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 50 29 47 / 0 0 30
$$
WAZ513-060000-
Olympics-
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet
decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 26 18 29 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ567-060000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. No snow
accumulation.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet
decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 300 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 300 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 300 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 30 19 34 / 10 10 40
$$
WAZ568-060000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 20s. East wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet
decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 400 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 20s to
mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 300 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 31 19 38 / 10 50 70
Stevens Pass 20 17 28 / 10 30 70
$$
WAZ569-060000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
814 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. No snow accumulation.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
$$
_____
