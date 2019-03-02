WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
718 FPUS56 KSEW 021109
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-030000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind
15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to
20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 47 31 43 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ559-030000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 45 29 41 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ507-030000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East
wind to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 45 30 42 / 10 0 10
Everett 44 29 41 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ509-030000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. North wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to
20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 48 28 43 / 10 0 0
Tacoma 46 28 42 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ556-030000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind around
10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 46 30 43 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ555-030000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 45 28 42 / 10 10 10
Enumclaw 45 26 40 / 10 0 0
North Bend 45 28 40 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ503-030000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Northeast
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 43 28 40 / 10 0 0
Sumas 42 27 39 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ506-030000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 20 to
35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. North wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northwest
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 41 30 39 / 0 0 10
Mount Vernon 46 30 43 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ001-030000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind
15 to 30 mph becoming east 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to
40 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 43 29 41 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 43 32 40 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-030000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph decreasing to
30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 46 31 43 / 0 0 10
Port Townsend 43 29 41 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ511-030000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 47 28 43 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-030000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. North wind 10 to
20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to
10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 48 27 45 / 0 0 0
Olympia 46 28 43 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-030000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-030000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 42 28 39 / 10 0 10
Sequim 43 27 40 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ515-030000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 43 31 40 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-030000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 45 29 42 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ517-030000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 50 32 46 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-030000-
Olympics-
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing
to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 27 13 24 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ567-030000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. No
snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. No
snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 28 14 26 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ568-030000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. No snow accumulation. East wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 20s. East wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet. East
wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 20s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 32 14 27 / 10 10 10
Stevens Pass 24 12 21 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ569-030000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
308 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing
to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow
level near 500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet.
$$
