WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

139 FPUS56 KSEW 241840

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-250000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

500 feet. No new snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 42 31 39 / 60 20 30

$$

WAZ559-250000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

500 feet. No new snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs near

40. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs near 40. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 41 29 39 / 60 10 20

$$

WAZ507-250000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 42 30 40 / 60 10 20

Everett 41 29 39 / 60 10 20

$$

WAZ509-250000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

500 feet. No new snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 40.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs near 40. South wind around 10 mph becoming north with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 42 30 39 / 60 20 30

Tacoma 42 28 39 / 60 20 30

$$

WAZ556-250000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

500 feet. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows near 30. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 40. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs near 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 30 40 / 60 10 30

$$

WAZ555-250000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

500 feet. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs near 40. East

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph late in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 42 28 39 / 60 10 30

Enumclaw 40 28 37 / 60 30 40

North Bend 41 28 38 / 60 20 30

$$

WAZ503-250000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the evening. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 42 27 40 / 10 10 10

Sumas 41 26 38 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ506-250000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 40. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the 20s to lower

30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to

east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs near 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 42 30 40 / 30 10 10

Mount Vernon 44 27 41 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ001-250000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind

20 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 42 30 40 / 30 10 10

Eastsound 43 32 41 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ510-250000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 45 31 42 / 30 10 10

Port Townsend 41 30 39 / 50 10 10

$$

WAZ511-250000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

500 feet. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs near 40.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs near

40. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 42 27 40 / 60 10 20

$$

WAZ504-250000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near

1000 feet. No new snow accumulation. Highs near 40. East wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs near 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 42 29 40 / 80 30 40

Olympia 41 28 39 / 60 20 30

$$

WAZ512-250000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. No new snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows near 30. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 40. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

WAZ514-250000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

400 feet. No new snow accumulation. Highs near 40. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 40 29 38 / 50 10 10

Sequim 40 28 38 / 50 10 10

$$

WAZ515-250000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 42 31 40 / 40 10 10

$$

WAZ516-250000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 43 29 40 / 40 10 10

$$

WAZ517-250000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. East

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near

30. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

200 feet. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 43 31 42 / 60 10 20

$$

WAZ513-250000-

Olympics-

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 500 feet. New

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 300 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 400 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 26 17 23 / 60 10 10

$$

WAZ567-250000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 300 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. No snow

accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 200 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 200 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 200 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 300 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 28 14 25 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ568-250000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 400 feet. No new

snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. East wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 20s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 20s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 300 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 300 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 300 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 30 17 27 / 60 20 60

Stevens Pass 24 13 20 / 70 20 50

$$

WAZ569-250000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

1039 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. New snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather