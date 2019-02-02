WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 1, 2019
_____
763 FPUS56 KSEW 020438
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and
Sunday.
WAZ558-021200-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 200 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper
20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows near 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 44 49 38 44 / 100 20 10 60
$$
WAZ559-021200-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near sea level after midnight. Lows near 30. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows near 30.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 39 47 31 43 / 70 20 10 60
$$
WAZ507-021200-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 100 feet after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 42 48 35 44 / 60 30 10 70
Everett 43 48 37 42 / 70 30 10 70
$$
WAZ509-021200-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 300 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 41 48 30 45 / 100 20 10 50
Tacoma 41 50 30 45 / 100 20 10 60
$$
WAZ556-021200-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near sea level after midnight. Lows near 30. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows near 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 44 50 37 44 / 100 20 10 70
$$
WAZ555-021200-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 200 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind around
10 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 43 49 37 43 / 100 50 10 70
Enumclaw 41 49 33 42 / 100 30 10 60
North Bend 42 50 37 42 / 100 30 10 70
$$
WAZ503-021200-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
300 feet. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows 19 to 25. Northeast
wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 41 46 27 36 / 80 30 10 60
Sumas 40 45 26 35 / 90 40 10 60
$$
WAZ506-021200-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to
mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. South wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the
20s. North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to
25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the morning. Snow level near sea level. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 41 46 34 40 / 60 30 10 60
Mount Vernon 41 48 34 41 / 80 30 10 60
$$
WAZ001-021200-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers
in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to
mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 15 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the 20s. Northeast
wind 20 to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 55 mph.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows near 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 41 46 32 39 / 50 20 10 60
Eastsound 42 46 32 38 / 50 20 10 60
$$
WAZ510-021200-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 500 feet decreasing to 100 feet after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows near 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 43 51 35 43 / 60 30 10 60
Port Townsend 41 46 35 42 / 50 30 10 70
$$
WAZ511-021200-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
near 1000 feet decreasing to 100 feet after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 40 48 31 43 / 90 20 10 60
$$
WAZ504-021200-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 42 51 34 44 / 100 20 20 70
Olympia 42 48 31 44 / 100 20 10 60
$$
WAZ512-021200-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1000 feet decreasing to 200 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows near 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ514-021200-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.
Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,
then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 39 46 30 40 / 50 20 10 80
Sequim 37 46 30 41 / 40 30 10 80
$$
WAZ515-021200-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs near 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the 20s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level near sea level increasing to
500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 39 46 33 41 / 90 20 10 60
$$
WAZ516-021200-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. East wind
15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to
east 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs near 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near sea level increasing to 1000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 39 45 32 41 / 80 20 10 60
$$
WAZ517-021200-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper
20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 42 48 35 43 / 60 20 10 70
$$
WAZ513-021200-
Olympics-
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No new snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet
decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 200 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 300 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 27 32 21 27 / 60 20 10 80
$$
WAZ567-021200-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. New snow accumulation of 1 to
5 inches.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation
1 to 6 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
200 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 31 35 23 28 / 100 60 10 80
$$
WAZ568-021200-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. New snow accumulation up to
3 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
South wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light
wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet decreasing to 200 feet after midnight. Light wind in
the passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow
showers.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 32 36 27 34 / 100 50 10 80
Stevens Pass 30 33 25 29 / 100 50 10 80
$$
WAZ569-021200-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
837 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. New snow accumulation up to
4 inches.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet
decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
400 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather