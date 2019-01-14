WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-150000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 35 49 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-150000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 49 31 46 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-150000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 33 48 / 0 0 0

Everett 49 35 49 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-150000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 31 48 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 47 28 48 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-150000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 35 50 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-150000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Near gaps in the terrain, east wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 35 51 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 54 36 51 / 0 0 0

North Bend 53 35 51 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-150000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 30 49 / 0 0 0

Sumas 51 35 49 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-150000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 36 48 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 51 33 50 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-150000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 35 46 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 47 37 48 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-150000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 35 50 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 46 35 47 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-150000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 29 48 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-150000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 49 31 49 / 0 0 0

Olympia 46 29 46 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-150000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. East

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ514-150000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 33 47 / 0 0 0

Sequim 47 31 47 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-150000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 35 49 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-150000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 34 50 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-150000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 35 50 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-150000-

Olympics-

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 44 28 37 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-150000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 45 30 42 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-150000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 30s. Northeast wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet. East wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. Northeast wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Northeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming east

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 25 35 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 34 22 31 / 0 0 10

WAZ569-150000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

304 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

