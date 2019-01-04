WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019
_____
145 FPUS56 KSEW 041204
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-050000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 52 42 48 / 80 30 40
$$
WAZ559-050000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 38 45 / 90 30 40
$$
WAZ507-050000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to
30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 51 41 47 / 60 20 20
Everett 50 40 46 / 60 20 20
$$
WAZ509-050000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 51 39 49 / 80 40 40
Tacoma 52 38 47 / 80 40 40
$$
WAZ556-050000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 40.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 52 41 48 / 80 30 30
$$
WAZ555-050000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 49 40 47 / 80 30 20
Enumclaw 51 39 48 / 70 50 40
North Bend 51 40 48 / 80 40 30
$$
WAZ503-050000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind
around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 52 39 47 / 80 30 20
Sumas 52 39 47 / 90 40 20
$$
WAZ506-050000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows near
40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast
wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 51 41 47 / 60 20 20
Mount Vernon 52 40 48 / 60 20 20
$$
WAZ001-050000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to
30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 51 39 46 / 60 20 30
Eastsound 53 42 47 / 60 30 20
$$
WAZ510-050000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 25 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 55 42 49 / 50 20 20
Port Townsend 51 39 45 / 50 20 20
$$
WAZ511-050000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
20 to 30 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph
north part.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North part, south wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. South part,
south wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind to
10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 50 38 45 / 90 40 50
$$
WAZ504-050000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 51 37 46 / 90 40 50
Olympia 50 38 45 / 90 30 50
$$
WAZ512-050000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near
40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-050000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 52 38 45 / 70 20 30
Sequim 52 36 46 / 60 20 30
$$
WAZ515-050000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to
20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 51 40 45 / 100 30 40
$$
WAZ516-050000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near
40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind around
10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 38 46 / 100 30 70
$$
WAZ517-050000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in
the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 42 48 / 70 40 70
$$
WAZ513-050000-
Olympics-
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge of 1 to 5 inches.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet
increasing to 3000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 34 26 31 / 90 30 40
$$
WAZ567-050000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation 4 to 10 inches.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to
3500 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 35 29 34 / 100 70 20
$$
WAZ568-050000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest wind in the
passes 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Southeast wind in the passes around
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.
East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. East wind in
the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 30. Southwest wind in the passes around
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 36 31 34 / 80 40 30
Stevens Pass 34 27 30 / 90 60 40
$$
WAZ569-050000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to
5 inches.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather