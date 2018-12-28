WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 47 45 52 / 100 90 90
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 44 43 50 / 90 80 90
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 45 44 51 / 100 90 90
Everett 45 44 51 / 100 100 90
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 45 43 51 / 100 90 90
Tacoma 46 43 52 / 100 90 90
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 46 44 52 / 100 100 90
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs
in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 45 43 50 / 100 100 100
Enumclaw 46 43 51 / 100 90 90
North Bend 45 43 50 / 100 100 100
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers
in the morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 44 43 53 / 100 100 100
Sumas 42 41 53 / 100 100 100
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 45 44 52 / 100 100 90
Mount Vernon 45 44 53 / 100 100 90
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 46 44 53 / 100 100 90
Eastsound 47 45 54 / 100 100 100
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 49 45 55 / 100 100 90
Port Townsend 45 45 51 / 100 90 80
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. North part, south wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. South part,
southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
30s. North part, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. South part, southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 46 44 52 / 100 90 100
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 46 45 53 / 100 90 90
Olympia 45 45 52 / 100 90 90
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming north 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 47 44 53 / 100 100 90
Sequim 48 42 52 / 100 90 80
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing
to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 48 46 54 / 100 100 100
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 48 47 52 / 100 100 100
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 49 47 52 / 100 100 100
Olympics-
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 3 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge 2 to 9 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 35 32 36 / 100 90 100
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to
1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to
4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow
accumulation 4 to 15 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet
decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 500 feet.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 31 30 37 / 90 100 100
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to
1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Light wind in the
passes.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to
5000 feet after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to
5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 13 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind in the passes 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet
decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. West wind in the passes around 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Northwest wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 33 31 36 / 100 100 100
Stevens Pass 30 29 36 / 90 100 100
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
339 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to
6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
2 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to 23 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet
decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
