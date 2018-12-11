WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

908 FPUS56 KSEW 111106

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-120000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 42 47 / 90 80 50

$$

WAZ559-120000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 37 46 / 100 80 50

$$

WAZ507-120000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 40 46 / 90 90 50

Everett 47 40 46 / 90 90 50

$$

WAZ509-120000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 38 47 / 100 90 50

Tacoma 49 38 48 / 100 90 50

$$

WAZ556-120000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 40 47 / 90 90 50

$$

WAZ555-120000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 40 45 / 100 100 80

Enumclaw 48 37 45 / 100 100 60

North Bend 47 38 44 / 100 100 70

$$

WAZ503-120000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 40 47 / 100 80 50

Sumas 47 38 46 / 100 80 60

$$

WAZ506-120000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 42 46 / 100 70 50

Mount Vernon 49 40 47 / 100 80 50

$$

WAZ001-120000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 40 48 / 100 60 50

Eastsound 49 42 48 / 100 60 50

$$

WAZ510-120000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 44 50 / 100 70 40

Port Townsend 47 40 46 / 90 70 30

$$

WAZ511-120000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 38 48 / 100 80 50

$$

WAZ504-120000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 49 39 48 / 100 90 40

Olympia 48 39 46 / 100 90 40

$$

WAZ512-120000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-120000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 38 47 / 100 80 50

Sequim 48 36 47 / 90 70 40

$$

WAZ515-120000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 39 48 / 100 80 80

$$

WAZ516-120000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50. Southwest

wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 40 47 / 100 80 70

$$

WAZ517-120000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 42 50 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ513-120000-

Olympics-

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 4 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 3 to 7 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 37 25 32 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ567-120000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

of 10 to 17 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 14 to 27 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 27 32 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ568-120000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 8 to

15 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s.

Northeast wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to

2000 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

of 7 to 14 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 17 to

34 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the

passes 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. West

wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 32 29 33 / 100 100 80

Stevens Pass 31 26 29 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ569-120000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation of 10 to 17 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to

2500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 12 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation 19 to 33 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

$$

