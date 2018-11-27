WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018

_____

614 FPUS56 KSEW 271046

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-280000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 45 50 / 100 60 50

$$

WAZ559-280000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 43 49 / 90 50 40

$$

WAZ507-280000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 44 50 / 80 50 50

Everett 53 43 49 / 90 60 50

$$

WAZ509-280000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 43 51 / 100 60 50

Tacoma 54 42 50 / 100 60 50

$$

WAZ556-280000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 44 51 / 100 60 50

$$

WAZ555-280000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 45 49 / 100 70 60

Enumclaw 52 42 49 / 100 70 50

North Bend 53 43 50 / 100 70 50

$$

WAZ503-280000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 42 50 / 90 80 50

Sumas 54 42 51 / 100 80 50

$$

WAZ506-280000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near

50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 46 52 / 80 60 40

Mount Vernon 55 44 51 / 90 70 50

$$

WAZ001-280000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 42 51 / 70 50 30

Eastsound 54 45 50 / 80 60 40

$$

WAZ510-280000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 47 53 / 80 50 40

Port Townsend 52 42 48 / 80 40 40

$$

WAZ511-280000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 41 50 / 100 50 50

$$

WAZ504-280000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 42 51 / 100 70 60

Olympia 54 42 50 / 100 60 60

$$

WAZ512-280000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

WAZ514-280000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 41 48 / 80 50 30

Sequim 54 38 50 / 80 40 40

$$

WAZ515-280000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 41 50 / 100 70 50

$$

WAZ516-280000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 41 51 / 100 70 60

$$

WAZ517-280000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 45 52 / 90 70 60

$$

WAZ513-280000-

Olympics-

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 37 27 30 / 100 70 60

$$

WAZ567-280000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

13 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 33 36 / 100 90 80

$$

WAZ568-280000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to

11 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

30s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 40 34 39 / 100 80 60

Stevens Pass 36 32 34 / 100 70 60

$$

WAZ569-280000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

246 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to

7 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to

12 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

$$

_____

