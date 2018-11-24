WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 40 51 / 10 10 10

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower

50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 35 49 / 10 10 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 38 50 / 30 10 10

Everett 47 39 50 / 30 10 10

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 35 51 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 49 32 50 / 10 10 10

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 39 52 / 20 10 10

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 39 50 / 20 10 10

Enumclaw 47 34 51 / 20 10 10

North Bend 48 36 51 / 30 10 10

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 36 51 / 10 10 20

Sumas 48 37 50 / 10 10 20

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 40 50 / 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 49 37 52 / 10 10 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 40 49 / 10 10 20

Eastsound 48 41 50 / 10 10 20

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 39 53 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 47 39 49 / 20 10 10

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph north part.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 33 50 / 20 10 20

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 35 52 / 20 10 10

Olympia 48 34 49 / 20 10 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts

three inches or more possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 38 49 / 20 10 20

Sequim 48 36 49 / 20 10 10

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 38 49 / 10 30 50

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 40 52 / 10 30 50

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts three inches or more possible. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 39 52 / 10 10 30

Olympics-

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts three

inches or more possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 25 41 / 20 10 30

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 27 40 / 20 10 20

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. East

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the upper 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 25 35 / 40 10 10

Stevens Pass 31 23 32 / 30 10 10

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

246 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

