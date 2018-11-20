WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018

_____

346 FPUS56 KSEW 201206

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-210015-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 43 50 / 0 10 80

$$

WAZ559-210015-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 39 49 / 0 10 80

$$

WAZ507-210015-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 42 50 / 0 10 70

Everett 52 42 50 / 0 10 70

$$

WAZ509-210015-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread fog and patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 39 52 / 0 0 90

Tacoma 53 37 51 / 0 0 90

$$

WAZ556-210015-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 55 42 51 / 0 0 80

$$

WAZ555-210015-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 42 50 / 0 0 80

Enumclaw 54 39 50 / 0 0 80

North Bend 55 40 50 / 0 0 80

$$

WAZ503-210015-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 39 51 / 0 0 60

Sumas 56 41 51 / 0 10 80

$$

WAZ506-210015-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 53 45 53 / 0 10 60

Mount Vernon 55 41 52 / 0 0 60

$$

WAZ001-210015-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 41 52 / 0 10 50

Eastsound 51 44 52 / 0 10 60

$$

WAZ510-210015-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 44 54 / 0 10 60

Port Townsend 51 43 50 / 0 10 50

$$

WAZ511-210015-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph north part, light wind south part.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 53 38 50 / 0 10 90

$$

WAZ504-210015-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 40 50 / 0 0 80

Olympia 52 38 49 / 0 0 90

$$

WAZ512-210015-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-210015-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 40 51 / 0 30 60

Sequim 53 39 52 / 0 10 60

$$

WAZ515-210015-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 42 52 / 0 40 100

$$

WAZ516-210015-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 45 53 / 0 60 100

$$

WAZ517-210015-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 43 52 / 0 40 100

$$

WAZ513-210015-

Olympics-

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 45 35 38 / 0 30 70

$$

WAZ567-210015-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 34 39 / 0 0 90

$$

WAZ568-210015-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. East wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Southeast wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. South wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 44 32 38 / 0 0 80

Stevens Pass 38 29 33 / 0 0 80

$$

WAZ569-210015-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

406 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing

to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather