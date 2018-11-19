WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018
860 FPUS56 KSEW 191110
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-200000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Windy, showers. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 54 40 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-200000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 53 33 53 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-200000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 52 36 53 / 0 0 0
Everett 53 39 53 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-200000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 53 33 54 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 53 29 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-200000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 55 38 55 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-200000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 54 36 54 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 55 37 55 / 0 0 0
North Bend 54 35 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-200000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 53 32 55 / 0 0 0
Sumas 54 35 55 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-200000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 51 39 52 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 54 34 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-200000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Windy, showers. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 49 37 50 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 50 39 51 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-200000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 53 37 55 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 50 37 51 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-200000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 54 30 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-200000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 55 33 54 / 0 0 0
Olympia 51 31 52 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-200000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph
or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
$$
WAZ514-200000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 50 33 52 / 0 0 0
Sequim 51 33 52 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-200000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 53 36 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-200000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Windy, showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 54 39 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-200000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 56 38 55 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-200000-
Olympics-
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet
increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 49 36 49 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-200000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 45 33 46 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-200000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 40. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet. East
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind in the
passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
East wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 43 28 44 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 38 27 38 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-200000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
309 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet
increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
$$
