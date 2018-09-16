WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

_____

780 FPUS56 KSEW 161019

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 65 51 66 / 100 30 0

$$

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 64 45 65 / 100 20 0

$$

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 64 50 64 / 100 40 10

Everett 62 50 63 / 100 50 10

$$

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 65 47 65 / 100 20 0

Tacoma 65 45 66 / 100 20 0

$$

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 65 51 66 / 100 40 10

$$

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 49 66 / 100 70 10

Enumclaw 61 46 63 / 100 30 0

North Bend 61 46 65 / 100 50 0

$$

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 49 63 / 100 30 10

Sumas 61 48 65 / 100 40 10

$$

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 50 62 / 100 30 10

Mount Vernon 63 49 64 / 100 40 10

$$

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 46 63 / 80 20 0

Eastsound 63 49 62 / 90 30 10

$$

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 50 62 / 90 30 0

Port Townsend 61 49 61 / 90 30 0

$$

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 65 45 66 / 100 10 0

$$

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 66 44 68 / 100 10 0

Olympia 63 44 66 / 100 10 0

$$

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 61 46 61 / 80 20 0

Sequim 62 46 62 / 90 20 0

$$

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 61 45 63 / 100 10 0

$$

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 45 63 / 90 10 0

$$

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 62 48 66 / 100 10 0

$$

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and

widespread snow showers in the morning, then widespread showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 35 48 / 100 30 10

$$

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 38 53 / 100 80 10

$$

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 52 38 58 / 100 50 10

Stevens Pass 46 36 53 / 100 50 10

$$

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Widespread showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather